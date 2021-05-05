Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

