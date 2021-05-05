Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.60

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Hive has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $237.96 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,876,050 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

