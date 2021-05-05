Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,181,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after acquiring an additional 191,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. 63,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.79. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

