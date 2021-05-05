Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.74. 15,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

