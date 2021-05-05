Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of ADRNY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. 43,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,778. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.