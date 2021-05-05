Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Drops By 20.7%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 524,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 816,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,759,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

