Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $25.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.14 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $21.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $107.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $114.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $135.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 249.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,880. The company has a market cap of $832.88 million, a PE ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

