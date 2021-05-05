HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

