Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Yaniv Carmi Sells 9,144 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £65,836.80 ($86,016.20).

LON TRMR traded up GBX 26.21 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 766.21 ($10.01). 921,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,268. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 696.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 116.32 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 774 ($10.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 696.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 473.59.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

