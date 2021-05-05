Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,822. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
