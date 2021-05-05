Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Baker Hughes Call Options (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,939 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 414,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

