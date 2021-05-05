Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bancolombia by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

