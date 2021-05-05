Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.24 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. 19,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,253. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.