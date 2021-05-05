Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 543,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,463,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $72,814,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.