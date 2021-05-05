Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.