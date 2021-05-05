Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY21 guidance to $7.87 to $8.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 7.870-8.070 EPS.

GPN traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.21. 8,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,689. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.