Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Expands By 23.4%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 932,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FST stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. FAST Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,662,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,156,000.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

