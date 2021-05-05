Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 5079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.45.

The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

