Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

JLS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

