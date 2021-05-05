Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
JLS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $21.82.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
