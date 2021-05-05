MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
NYSE MCR remained flat at $$8.88 on Wednesday. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
