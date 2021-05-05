MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MCR remained flat at $$8.88 on Wednesday. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

