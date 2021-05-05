ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

