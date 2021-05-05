Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 24,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,318. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

