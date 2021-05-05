Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.
RGEN stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $195.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.
RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
