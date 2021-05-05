Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.

RGEN stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $195.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

