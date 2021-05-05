ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
EMO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $20.59.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
