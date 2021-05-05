Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $80.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

