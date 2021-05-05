Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $80.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
