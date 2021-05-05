Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NIQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,759. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

In other news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

