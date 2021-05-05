Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $243.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

AVY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

