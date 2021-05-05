Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $243.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.
AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.
AVY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
