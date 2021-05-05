Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

