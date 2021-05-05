Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $24.13.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
