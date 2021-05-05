Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

NYSE:GMED traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,434. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 195.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

