Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $44,434.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $1,163.99 or 0.02026105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.82 or 0.00617612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

