BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:BST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $62.16.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
