XR Securities LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $21.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,110.00. 1,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,216. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.27 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,050.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

