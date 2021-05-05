XR Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. 35,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

