XR Securities LLC Buys New Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 225,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

