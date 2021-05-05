XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,760 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CNX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 45,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,643. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

