Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 266,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,331. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

