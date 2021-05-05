First Personal Financial Services Buys 897 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. 77,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,516. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

