First Personal Financial Services Purchases Shares of 27,295 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,295 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,030. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

