Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $212.80 or 0.00370838 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $654,945.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00084676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.00823806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.75 or 0.09483073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

