Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.24 million.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of -115.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King lowered Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

