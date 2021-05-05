Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,005 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 213.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VMware by 3.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.11. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,639 shares of company stock valued at $23,148,099. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

