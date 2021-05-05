Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

