Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 479.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.22. 9,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,375. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

