Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 307,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.91. 258,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $327.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

