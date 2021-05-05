Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 63,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

