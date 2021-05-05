WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,937 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $219,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 451,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 133.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,263,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

