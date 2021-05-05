Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

