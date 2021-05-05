NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) is Exor Capital LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889,543 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources makes up about 8.4% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $73,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 13,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

