Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,717. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

