Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 16,331 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 3.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,143. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.